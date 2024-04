Princeton University hosted the NJ AI Summit on April 11, 2024. Many in the CITP community spoke at this summit, including Ed Felten, Margaret Martonosi, Jonathan Mayer, Arvind Narayanan, Jennifer Rexford, Olga Russankovsky, Brad Smith, and Olga Troyanskaya. Topics of discussion revolved around AI technologies and the societal ramifications and prospects they offer in different sectors.

The link to the video of this event will be posted here when available.