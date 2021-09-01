- About
The Center for Information Technology Policy fellows program offers scholars and practitioners from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to join the Center’s community. The goals of this fully-funded, in-residence program are to support people doing important research and policy engagement related to the Center’s mission and to enrich the Center’s intellectual life. Fellows typically will conduct research with members of the Center’s community and engage in the Center’s public programs. The fellows program provides freedom to pursue projects of interest and a stimulating intellectual environment. Application review will begin in the middle of December, and we welcome applications from anyone working at the intersection of digital technology and public life. In this application cycle, we especially welcome applicants with interests in: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, Blockchain, and Cryptocurrencies.
There are three tracks to the fellows program:
The post-doctoral track of the CITP fellows program is for people that have recently received a Ph.D. in fields such as computer science, sociology, economics, political science, psychology, public policy, information science, communication, philosophy, and other related technology policy disciplines. In this application cycle, we especially welcome applicants with interests in: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, Blockchain, and Cryptocurrencies. Selected candidates will be appointed at the postdoctoral or more senior research rank. These are typically 12-month appointments, commencing on or about September 1, 2021 and can be renewed for a second year contingent on performance and continued funding. Fellows in the post-doctoral track are not required or expected to teach, but if they wish, they may have the option of teaching. Teaching opportunities are subject to sufficient course enrollments and the approval of the Dean of the Faculty.
Applicants must apply online at this URL. Candidates are encouraged to apply by the start of review date Monday, December 14, 2020 for full consideration. Applications will be accepted after the start of the review date but will only be considered if the position has not yet been filled. Please submit a current curriculum vitae, a research plan, and a cover letter describing your background, and interest in the program. Three references are required (contact information only) and will be contacted only if the candidate is shortlisted. These positions are subject to the University’s background check policy.
The Visiting IT Policy Fellow track of the CITP fellows program is for professionals—academics and practitioners—who will be on leave from their permanent job. For example, in the past we have hosted professors on sabbatical and journalists on leaves from their newspapers. These are typically 9-month appointments, commencing on or about September 1, 2021. Their primary appointment will be at the rank of “Visiting Scholar” or “Visiting Professional Specialist” depending on experience.
In light of the ongoing pandemic, we are not currently reviewing applications for this opportunity. Please check this listing again in January 2021 for any updates. A URL will be provided here if the application process re-opens.
Candidates are encouraged to apply by the start of review date Monday, December 14 for full consideration. Applications will be accepted after the start of the review date but will only be considered if the position has not yet been filled.
Please submit a current curriculum vitae, a research statement, and a cover letter describing your background, interest in the program, and salary requirements, noting any support you will be receiving during that period, such as sabbatical funding. Selected candidates will be asked to indicate, or provide written authorization for Princeton to confirm, what percentage of financial support their home institution and other sources are likely to provide during their visit, if any, and to submit a confidential statement indicating salary for the current academic year (September 2020 – July 1, 2021) or provide written authorization for Princeton to confirm their salary.
The Microsoft Visiting Professor track of the CITP’s fellows program is for visiting academics who are nationally or internationally recognized experts in technology policy. Appointments are typically for a term of up to 9 months with an expected start date in September 2021. The Microsoft Visiting Professor will be expected to teach one course related to their research during their 9-month term, subject to sufficient enrollments and with the approval of the Dean of the Faculty. Fellows in the Microsoft Visiting Professor track will carry the title of Microsoft Visiting (Assistant/Associate) Professor in the semester of teaching. Their primary appointment will be at the rank of “Visiting Research Scholar” or “Visiting Professional Specialist” depending on experience. Typically, there will be one Microsoft Visiting Professor per year.
In light of the ongoing pandemic, we are not currently reviewing applications for this opportunity. Please check this listing again in January 2021 for any updates. A URL will be provided here if the application process re-opens.
Candidates are encouraged to apply by the start of review date Monday, December 14 for full consideration. Applications will be accepted after the start of the review date but will only be considered if the position has not yet been filled. Please submit a current curriculum vitae, a research statement, and a cover letter describing your background, interest in the program, and salary requirements, noting any support you will be receiving during that period, such as sabbatical funding. Please include a description of a course you would like to teach in either your cover letter or your research statement. Selected candidates will be asked to indicate, or provide written authorization for Princeton to confirm, what percentage of financial support their home institution and other sources are likely to provide during their visit, if any, and to submit a confidential statement indicating salary for the current academic year (September 2020 – July 1, 2021) or provide written authorization for Princeton to confirm their salary.
CITP is committed to building a culturally diverse community and we are interested in receiving applications from members of groups that have been historically underrepresented in this field. If you have any questions about this position or the application process, please feel free to contact us at . All offers and appointments are subject to review and approval by the Dean of the Faculty.
Princeton University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.
CITP 2019-20 Microsoft Visiting Professor Ari E. Waldman joins Northeastern University School of Law
CITP Fellow Annette Zimmermann interviewed about algorithmic justice on Policy Punchline podcast
2020-21:
Shaanan Cohney, Ashley Gorham, Arunesh Mathur, Orestis Papakryiakopoulos, Sergey Sanovich, Paul Schmitt, Carsten Schwemmer, Elizabeth Watkins
2019-20:
Kevin Borgolte, Shaanan Cohney, Ashley Gorham, Danny Huang, David Johnson, Madelyn Sanfilippo, Sergey Sanovich, Paul Schmitt, Carsten Schwemmer, Yan Shvartzshnaider, Ari Waldman, Annette Zimmermann
2018-19:
Gunes Acar, Kevin Borgolte, Barton Gellman, Danny Huang, Kathryn Kleiman, Hans Klein, Guilherme Martins, Nathan Matias, Madelyn Sanfilippo, Paul Schmitt, Yan Shvarzshnaider, Ben Zevenbergen, Annette Zimmermann
2017-18:
Lefteris (Jason) Anastasopoulos, Aylin Caliskan, Roya Ensafi, KY Hong, Joel Reidenberg, Srikanth Sundaresan, Philipp Winters, Elana Zeide
2016-17:
Aylin Caliskan, Roya Ensafi, Brett Frischmann, Bart Gellman, Seda Gurses, Katherine Haenschen, KY Hong, Joel Reidenberg, Philipp Winter
2015-16:
Hadi Asghari, Peter Asaro, Solon Barocas, Joanna Bryson, Vaibhav Garg, Seda Gurses, Homero Gil de Zuniga William Hudson, Young Mie Kim, Eren Kursun, David Levine, Andrea Matwyshyn, Yong Jin Park
2014-15:
Peter Asaro, Solon Barocas, Joseph Bonneau, Roya Ensafi, Dipayan Ghosh, Alex Halderman, David Levine, Lisa Lynch, Andrea Matwyshyn, Helen Nissenbaum, Joel Reidenberg, David Ribes, Raul Rojas
2013-14:
Solon Barocas, Joseph Bonneau, Alex Halderman, Jared Ho, Merlyna Lim, Jeffrey Tignor, Diego Vicentin
2012-13:
Josh Gottheimer, Alex Halderman, Philip Howard, Gina Neff, Steven Roosa, Bjarne Stroustrup, Jeffrey Tignor, Zeynep Tufekci
2011-12:
Nicholas Bramble, Annemarie Bridy, Benedicte Callen, Alex Halderman, Philip Howard, Ronald Hedges, Bart Huffman, Andrew McLaughlin, Steven Roosa, Christopher Wong, Zhifeng Yang
2010-11:
Susan Crawford, Alex Halderman, Joseph Lorenzo Hall, Ronald Hedges, Adrian Hong, Ronaldo Lemos da Silva, Fengming Liu, Rebecca MacKinnon, Phillip Napoli, Russ Neuman, Frank Pasquale, Steven Roosa, Wendy Seltzer
2009-10:
Devin Desai, Jens Grossklags, Alex Halderman, Joseph Lorenzo Hall, James Katz, David Lukens, Rebecca MacKinnon
2008-09:
Grayson Barber, Alex Halderman, Pablo Hinojosa, Edward Tenner
How do the different tracks compare to each other?
Here’s a summary table, please see each position for more information.
|Category
|Degree requirements
|Teaching
|In-residence
|Other requirements
|Post-doctoral track
|Recent Ph.D.
|Optional with approval
|yes
|Must provide proof of Ph.D.
|Visiting professional track
|Advanced degree (e.g., Ph.D., J.D., M.A.)
|Optional with approval
|yes
|Must provide documentation of leave from home institution at the time of appointment
|
Microsoft Visiting Professor
|Ph.D. or J.D.
|Expected 1 course
|yes
|Must provide documentation of leave from home institution at the time of appointment
How is the program impacted by COVID-19?
We are still selecting fellows for the academic year 2021-22. Fellows will be required to work remotely until in-person work returns to Princeton University.
Can I apply to more than one track?
Yes.
Are fellows on the visiting professionals track expected or required to teach?
No.
Are fellows on the Microsoft Visiting Professor track expected to teach?
Yes. If you are interested in becoming a fellow but don’t want to teach, you can consider the visiting professional track.
Is the Microsoft Visiting Professor position open to all faculty ranks?
Yes.
If you have any questions about the Fellows program, please contact us at . All offers and appointments are subject to review and approval by the Dean of the Faculty. These positions are subject to the University’s background check policy.