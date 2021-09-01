Fellows Program, Microsoft Visiting Professor track

The Microsoft Visiting Professor track of the CITP’s fellows program is for visiting academics who are nationally or internationally recognized experts in technology policy. Appointments are typically for a term of up to 9 months with an expected start date in September 2021. The Microsoft Visiting Professor will be expected to teach one course related to their research during their 9-month term, subject to sufficient enrollments and with the approval of the Dean of the Faculty. Fellows in the Microsoft Visiting Professor track will carry the title of Microsoft Visiting (Assistant/Associate) Professor in the semester of teaching. Their primary appointment will be at the rank of “Visiting Research Scholar” or “Visiting Professional Specialist” depending on experience. Typically, there will be one Microsoft Visiting Professor per year.

Microsoft Visiting Professor track requirements:

All members of the fellows program are expected to live in or near Princeton and participate in the CITP community. (The in-residence requirement is temporarily suspended because of COVID-19, but it will resume when Princeton returns to normal operations.)

Ph.D. or J.D.

Nationally or internationally recognized expert in technology policy.

Applicants must be on leave from another institution. If you are selected, we will require documentation from your home institution stating that you are on leave during your entire appointment period while here at CITP.

Microsoft Visiting Professor application process:

In light of the ongoing pandemic, we are not currently reviewing applications for this opportunity. Please check this listing again in January 2021 for any updates. A URL will be provided here if the application process re-opens.

Candidates are encouraged to apply by the start of review date Monday, December 14 for full consideration. Applications will be accepted after the start of the review date but will only be considered if the position has not yet been filled. Please submit a current curriculum vitae, a research statement, and a cover letter describing your background, interest in the program, and salary requirements, noting any support you will be receiving during that period, such as sabbatical funding. Please include a description of a course you would like to teach in either your cover letter or your research statement. Selected candidates will be asked to indicate, or provide written authorization for Princeton to confirm, what percentage of financial support their home institution and other sources are likely to provide during their visit, if any, and to submit a confidential statement indicating salary for the current academic year (September 2020 – July 1, 2021) or provide written authorization for Princeton to confirm their salary.

CITP is committed to building a culturally diverse community and we are interested in receiving applications from members of groups that have been historically underrepresented in this field. If you have any questions about this position or the application process, please feel free to contact us at *protected email* . All offers and appointments are subject to review and approval by the Dean of the Faculty.

Princeton University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

