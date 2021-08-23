In a recent Wired article “A Simple Software Fix Could Limit Location Data Sharing,” former CITP researcher Paul Schmitt explains how it is possible to mask wireless users’ location from carriers with a simple software upgrade that any carrier can adopt — no tectonic infrastructure shifts are required. Schmitt, along with fellow researcher Barath Raghavan, are in the process of turning their Pretty Good Phone Privacy research into a startup, and this research was presented at a recent USENIX security conference.