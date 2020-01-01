Undergraduate Certificate: Program in Technology and Society, Information Technology Track

The Center for Information Technology Policy and the Keller Center are pleased to offer an Undergraduate Certificate – Program in Technology and Society, Information Technology Track. Through a combination of courses and independent work focused on information technology and society, the program aims to help Princeton students better understand how technology drives social change, how society shapes technology, and how technologies can be used to address grand social challenges.

Apply for the certificate here.

Information technology (IT) broadly covers the computation and communication technologies that permeate virtually all aspects of corporate and social activity. The products and services enabled by it have had a major impact on the world economy and on social interactions. As we look to the future, emerging technologies in IT continue to address critical societal challenges such as economic development, health care, politics, education, productivity, government and social organization. At the same time, these technologies raise new challenges in security, law enforcement, privacy, economic stability and justice.