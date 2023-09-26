(PRINCETON, NJ, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023) — Princeton University today announced that CITP researcher Amna Liaqat is one of 11 Presidential Postdoctoral Research Fellows. The prestigious program recognizes the contributions of scholars across science, engineering, social science and the humanities. Liaqat, who grew up in Burnaby, British Columbia, conducts research focused on building technologies that help people connect, collaborate and learn. Last year, her paper “With a hint she will remember”: Collaborative Storytelling and Culture Sharing between Immigrant Grandparents and Grandchildren Via Magic Thing Designs was published in the November 11 Association for Computing Machinery journal series, Proceedings of the ACM on Human-Computer Interaction. Her advisor is CITP associated faculty member Andrés Monroy-Hernández, assistant professor of computer science. Read more about Liaqat’s work and the other winners in Eleven scholars named Presidential Postdoctoral Research Fellows.
- About
- News
- Programs
- Events
- Research
- People
- Blog
Select Page