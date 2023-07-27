Andy Guess, a member of CITP’s associated faculty, is featured in Social Media, Polarization, and the 2020 Presidential Election, on the School of Public and International Affairs website.

“Andrew Guess serves as lead author on two ‘Science’ papers that examine the 2016 U.S. presidential election and the concerns among academics, political observers, policymakers, and much of the general public about the role social media played in the spread of misinformation during the campaign and the concurrent rise in polarization.” Read more.