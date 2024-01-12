The Center for Information Technology Policy and the Keller Center are pleased to offer an Undergraduate Certificate – Program in Technology and Society, Information Technology Track. Through a combination of courses and independent work focused on information technology and society, the program aims to help Princeton students better understand how technology drives social change, how society shapes technology, and how technologies can be used to address grand social challenges.
