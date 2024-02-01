This webpage provides details about individuals affiliated with CITP whose research has recently garnered attention in the media.

February 2024

CITP Fellow Kevin Munger‘s article in Mother Jones “The Algorithm” Does Not Exist explores “From the fullness of our physical being we are reduced to mere “operators,” experiencing life primarily through the apparatus, which ‘programs’ both the producers and consumers of media.”

January 2024

In the current issue of Discovery, Research at Princeton 2023-24: AI hope versus hype, CITP Director Arvind Narayanan “dispels myths around artificial intelligence.”

Scientific America’s article Can this AI Tool Predict Your Death? Maybe, But Don’t Panic, Professor Matthew Salganik speaks to how “The study demonstrates an exciting new approach to predicting and analyzing the trajectory of people’s life” but “It’s hard to determine exactly how well it does relative to reality.”

FedScoop’s emerging tech article Proactive approach from White House, NIST needed for facial recognition technology talks with Ed Felten, CITP’s founding director and current committee member of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.