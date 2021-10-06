The School of Engineering and Applied Science’s (SEAS) second podcast season of the series “Cookies: Tech Security & Privacy” will feature several CITP affiliates.

Episode one features Barton Gellman ’82, a former visiting fellow at CITP and winner of multiple Pulitzer Prizes for his national security reporting with The Washington Post. Gellman discusses his own privacy habits and why he doesn’t trust ordinary email or text messages, but also why he’s unable to give up carrying a smart phone despite its ability to track our movements. Gellman’s reporting on Edward Snowden’s disclosures inspired major improvements in Internet security, and he discusses what he learned about security from Snowden, the NSA whistleblower. And, as the title suggests, he talks about why he distrusts one social media platform that’s been in the news this week, vowing to delete his presence on it entirely.