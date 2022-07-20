Summer is in full swing and so is CITP’s Public Interest Technology Summer Fellowship. This year, 19 university students, including five from Princeton, are interning at government agencies across the nation — including the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the office of New York City’s Chief Technology Officer and the offices of the attorneys general of Iowa and Texas — as part of the eight-week program.

CITP launched the program three years ago through a grant from the Public Interest Tech University Network (PIT-UN) to give students from PIT-UN member schools real-world experience working with agencies and experts who shape or influence technology policy.

Among the 2022 cohort are:

an international economics student at Georgetown University who founded an AI startup to improve the communication skills of people with autism in New Zealand;

a disc jockey who is studying international political economy at the University of Texas in Dallas; and,

a Georgia Institute of Technology student who is invested in making technology and the internet accessible to all people.

The five Princeton Fellows are Emma Bearss, Leashell Camille, Hannah Kapoor, Archie McKenzie and William Powers.

As part of the program, Fellows participate in a virtual policy bootcamp organized by CITP Associate Director Tithi Chattopadhyay and Mihir Kshirsagar, CITP’s Tech Policy Clinic lead. They also engage weekly with experts and leaders in tech policy. The program will conclude in early August with a gathering of all the Fellows at CITP’s office on the Princeton campus.

To learn more about the program, and this year’s Fellows, visit the fellowship page here.