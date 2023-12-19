In an interview with the Time Magazine publication Charter, CITP associated faculty member Olga Russakovsky talked about gender and racial diversity in the field of artificial intelligence. She said there are a variety of reasons: “Some of this is the correlation with socioeconomic groups and access, lack of role models, and lack of visibility. Some of this is around implicit bias in hiring and recruiting.” Read her full interview in How to Make AI More Diverse.
