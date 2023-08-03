“Today” features Professor Olga Russakovsky with AI4All Students

The NBC news morning show Today featured Princeton University’s AI4All, a summer program that gives high school students from around the country a chance to learn from experts about artificial intelligence and to dive into hands-on projects.

A goal of AI4All is to inspire a greater diversity of students to learn more about AI and to use it ethically, said AI4All co-director Olga Russakovsky, assistant professor of computer science.

“There is a lot of fear about AI right now, and that’s part of what’s driving a lot of people away,” Russakovsky told NBC in the segment, which aired Aug. 1. “They don’t see role models that look like them. They don’t have peer support network within the field. What we try to do is address all of this. We try to demystify some of the technology and reduce some of the fear” thus bringing more diverse viewpoints and experiences into the field.”