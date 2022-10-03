Maria Apostolaki, an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering, and Pramod Viswanath, the Forrest G. Hamrick Professor in Engineering, were both nominated by CITP Interim Director Prateek Mittal to join CITP as associated faculty members.

“Both Maria and Pramod have an excellent track record of performing academic research that has societal impact,” Mittal said, “particularly in the area of blockchain technologies.”

CITP Executive Director Tithi Chattopadhyay said CITP values the expertise and research interests of both Apostolaki and Viswanath. Associated faculty often collaborate with CITP on research-related activities, including workshops, event panels and papers.

Read more about Apostolaki and Viswanath, and other associated faculty members on the CITP associated faculty page of our website.

—Karen Rouse