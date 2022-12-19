CITP’s Tech Policy Clinic filed a brief on Dec. 6, weighing in on the high-profile Gonzalez v. Google LLC case before the Supreme Court. At issue is the interpretation of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which will ultimately affect platform accountability. The case stems from the 2015 killing of a student in Paris in an ISIS attack. The student’s family alleges the platform YouTube aided and abetted terrorist strikes by radicalizing recruits through an algorithm that recommended personalized videos.

