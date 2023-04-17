This special panel features Princeton Professor of Computer Science Arvind Narayanan, investigative journalist Julia Angwin and Sorelle Friedler, an assistant professor of computer science at Haverford College and former White House assistant director for data and democracy. These panelists will discuss powerful large language models like OpenAI’s “ChatGPT” and how to navigate new technologies without getting distracted, or sucked into, the hype.

This event is free and open to the public. It will be held in 100 Arthur Lewis Auditorium, Robertson Hall, and on Princeton’s Media Central live stream. Please REGISTER to attend in person and visit our events page for details.