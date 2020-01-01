Support from the Siegel Family Endowment will provide funds for the Center for Information Technology Policy’s Fellows Program. The Fellows Program broadens and amplifies the research and policy work at CITP by supporting postdoctoral scholars and visiting professionals, both academics and practitioners. These funds will expand the center’s research and outreach capabilities and help prepare a generation of experts who can understand and improve the relationship between technology and society.
