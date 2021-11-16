“Private computing with MPC” is a two-part Princeton University Wintersession workshop on January 11 and 13, 2022 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. taught by CITP Fellow Sarah Scheffler.

MPC is a cryptographic technique that enables multiple parties to compute some shared output on their secret inputs (e.g. learning the output of a vote without revealing any individual’s votes). The workshop is a double, but with a twist — the first session requires no background aside from primary school-level algebra; the second session is designed for participants comfortable with basic computer programming and will consist of writing some MPC code.

The workshop is open to all Princeton University members and undergraduates are encouraged to enroll.

For more information and to register for the workshops: