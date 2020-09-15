Ruha Benjamin, CITP associated faculty member and associate professor of African American Studies, was recently named among the first cohort of Freedom Scholars, an initiative supporting progressive academics who are at the forefront of movements for economic and social justice.

Ruha studies the social dimensions of science, technology and medicine with a focus on the relationship between innovation and inequity, health and justice, and knowledge and power. She will receive $250,000 over a two-year period from the Marguerite Casey Foundation and Group Health Foundation, who partnered to support academics in critical fields of research that are often underfunded.

Click here for the full article written by Denise Valenti, Princeton University, Office of Communications.