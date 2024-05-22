CITP is Hiring a Program and Outreach Coordinator

The Program and Outreach Coordinator is a key member of CITP’s team supporting key CITP programs like its undergraduate program, summer fellowship, clinic, fellows program and helping CITP leadership with establishing new programs by providing project management and logistical support.

This position is also responsible for all outreach related activities at CITP. This includes managing recruitment outreach for CITP’s programs and being responsible for CITP’s social media sites, blog site, and weekly e-newsletter.

Apply here.

This is a two-year term position, with the possibility for renewal.