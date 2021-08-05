Congratulations to Professor Arvind Narayanan, who for the second semester in a row, was recognized as part of the Princeton School of Engineering and Applied Science’s (SEAS) Commendation for Outstanding Teaching for spring 2021. Professor Narayanan’s computer science course 534, “Fairness in Machine Learning,” covers methods of detecting, measuring and mitigating bias, along with comparison of fairness, data versus algorithmic modeling, and other topics in AI and ethics.