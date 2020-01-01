Arvind Narayanan, CITP executive committee member and an associate professor of computer science, was recently featured in the first two episodes of the School of Engineering and Applied Science’s (SEAS) new podcast series “Cookies: Tech Security & Privacy.” Episode one focuses on how consumer technology can manipulate users and take their data, and episode two is about how online media platforms get you hooked.

Andrew Appel, also a CITP executive committee member and the Eugene Higgins Professor of Computer Science, was featured in the third episode on election security, entitled “Bulletproofing the Ballot Box.”

All three episodes can be found here.