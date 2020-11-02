CITP’s Microsoft Visiting Professor and data privacy expert, Ari Ezra Waldman, recently worked with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and other data privacy experts and advocates to put forth landmark legislation to create a Data Protection Agency. (See official press release here.)

“Privacy is a civil right, not a good to be traded in the market. The FTC has tried, but it has overseen the erosion of personal privacy with the lightest of light regulatory touches. It is structurally incapable or unwilling to do what needs to be done to protect privacy from companies that will do anything to extract our data. Along with other proposals from Senate Democrats, Senator Gillibrand’s Data Protection Agency is necessary to empower individuals in the digital economy” said Ari Ezra Waldman. Ari is also the director of the Innovation Center for Law and Technology at New York Law School and founder and director of the Institute for CyberSafety.

View the full text of the legislation and Gillibrand’s plan to protect your data.