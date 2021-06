Congratulations to two of CITP associated faculty members for winning SEAS 2021 Junior Faculty Awards!

Jonathan Mayer, an assistant professor of computer science and public policy won the Alfred Rheinstein Junior Faculty Award.

Olga Russakovsky, an assistant professor of computer science won the Howard B. Wentz, Jr. Junior Faculty Award.

Both Jonathan and Olga will each receive $50,000 to support their research.