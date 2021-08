Professor Jonathan Mayer and graduate student Anunay Kulshrestha recently wrote an opinion piece for The Washington Post entitled, “We built a system like Apple’s to flag child sexual abuse material — and concluded the tech was dangerous.

Mayer and Kulshrestha share their insights on how they built an experimental system for detecting child sexual abuse material in encrypted images—and concluded it was dangerous. Then Apple announced a nearly identical system. Read the full article here.