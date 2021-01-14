Jennifer Rexford, the Gordon Y.S. Wu Professor in Engineering and chair and professor of computer science, along with being on CITP’s executive committee, received a $30M collaborative grant from the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) for “Project Pronto,” which aims to advance internet infrastructure. Jen, along with collaborators from Stanford, Cornell, and the nonprofit Open Networking Foundation, will work “to build and test new types of flexible, programmable networks to advance network security, performance and innovation.”

