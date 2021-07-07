Congratulations to Eli Lucherini who was recently awarded the the Hamid Biglari *87 Behavioral Science Fellowship for 2021-22 by the Kahneman-Treisman Center for Behavioral Science & Public Policy and Princeton’s School of Public and International Affairs.

Eli Lucherini is a Ph.D. candidate in computer science at Princeton University’s Center for Information Technology Policy. His current work is focused on developing novel methods to characterize the societal impact of online machine learning systems. His new simulation tool, T-RECS, provides a lens on the potential effects arising from the actions and interactions of users and content creators in an environment mediated by a recommender system powered by machine learning. Eli’s secondary line of work analyzes the effects of behavioral science research when applied to technology. His study of “dark patterns” (deceiving design patterns on the web) showed how the behavioral science concept of nudges can be weaponized to lead users to buy more or give away more data.