On October 6, 2021, Ed Felten, former CITP director and Robert E. Kahn Professor of Computer Science and Public Affairs, Emeritus, spoke to the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation for enhanced data security. He recommended that the the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) strengthen consumer protection by providing: 1) greater civil penalties, 2) a strong rule-making framework, and 3) empowerment of the technology workforce.

For the full story, please see the School of Public and International Affairs (SPIA) article here.

Ed’s written testimony at the Hearing on Enhancing Data Security October 6, 2021.