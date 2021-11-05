How can independent researchers reliably detect bias, discrimination, and other systematic errors in software-based decision-making systems?

Former CITP Fellow J. Nathan Matias, affiliated graduate student Austin Hounsel, and former CITP Deputy Director Nick Feamster help answer that question in a new peer reviewed paper just accepted by the computer science conference CSCW (pre-print here).

J. Nathan Matias discusses the paper on the Citizens and Technology (CAT) Lab website, hosted by Cornell University.