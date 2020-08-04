Olga Russakovsky, an assistant professor of computer science and CITP affiliated faculty member, “has been recognized with two early-career awards honoring her contributions in research, education and outreach. Russakovsky was selected by the nonprofit organization AnitaB.org for its 2020 Emerging Leader Abie Award in Honor of Denice Denton, recognizing her work to fight bias in artificial intelligence through research and mentorship. The Computing Research Association’s Committee on Widening Participation in Computing Research (CRA-WP) honored Russakovsky with this year’s Anita Borg Early Career Award, given to a woman in computer science or engineering for significant research contributions and service to their profession, especially outreach to women.”

