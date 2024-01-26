The Future of Privacy Forum’s 14th Annual Privacy Papers for Policymakers Award Recognizes Influential Privacy Research. Graduate student Anunay Kulshresha and Professor Jonathan Mayer were awarded one of two Student Paper Awards for their paper: Estimating Incidental Collection in Foreign Intelligence Surveillance: Large-Scale Multiparty Private Set Intersection with Union and Sum. They will be honored at an event in Washington, D.C. on February 27, 2024.
