The Knight Foundations’ recent article “Using data to make decisions for more equitable city services,” discusses how students from CITP’s Public Interest Technology Summer Fellowship program are helping to provide data insights for the San Jose City Council, “so that they can better understand their constituency and expand their public investments to build equity for San Joseans.” Our students are “leading the efforts to build trust, create a system for community feedback and help shape the delivery of City programs.”
