The Washington, D.C.-based Pulitzer Center, which funds journalism projects globally, is now accepting proposals for its first joint AI Accountability Fellowship with CITP’s Digital Witness Lab. This 10-months-long fellowship will provide up to $20,000 to support a journalist whose project involves investigating the influence of messaging platforms on some communities. The selected journalist will also receive mentoring from Surya Mattu, a data engineer and investigative journalist who leads the Lab, and have the opportunity to work on WhatsApp Watch, the Lab’s investigative project to monitor WhatsApp groups for misinformation and other societal harms. Fellowship funds may be used for such project costs as records requests, travel expenses and stipends. The application deadline is July 1, 2023. Learn more about the fellowship or apply online.