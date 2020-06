CITP’s DataX Scientist Pranay Anchuri was recently featured by Princeton’s Center for Statistics and Machine Learning (CSML) where he discussed his research using big data to tackle social science and technology.

Anchuri was hired as one of six data scientists, all of whom will be supported by the Schmidt DataX Fund. He is currently working with CITP Director Matthew Salganik on Princeton’s Fragile Families & Child Wellbeing Study, as well as two other ongoing projects with CITP.

