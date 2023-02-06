The Center for Information Technology Policy continues a 15-year tradition of hosting leading academics, scholars and experts in the computer and data sciences, engineering, and digital tech policy at Princeton University with our 2023 Distinguished Lecture Series.

We will host five prominent speakers who will present a series of informative, timely and socially relevant discussions in the tech space.

Among them: the inconsistencies of user behavior on platforms; the Princeton origins of Arbitrum and the future of blockchain technology; and technology abuse in the context of intimate partner violence — as well as the use of cryptographic tools to mitigate abuse.

Jon Kleinberg, the Tisch University Professor in the departments of computer science and information science at Cornell, will present, The Challenge of Understanding What Users Want: Inconsistent Preferences and Engagement Optimization.

Please join us. Each lecture is free, open to the public, and begins at 4:30 p.m. To attend in person, please register on our website by selecting the lecture you wish to attend, or scanning the QR Code on the poster.