CITP’s Tech Policy Clinic is featured on the SEAS homepage in an article entitled “Tech policy clinic builds ‘virtuous loop’ of real-world research and learning.” The article discusses many of the activities the clinic engages in, including “creative uses of technology,” “strengthening ties between Princeton researchers and policymakers,” and student engagement to “help grow and diversify the tech policy field” and seminars that “offer new avenues for cross-disciplinary research.”

The clinic is lead by Mihir Kshirsagar.