A geologist, a geographer and an environmental activist were among the panelists discussing the “Right-to-Repair” movement at CITP’s May 16 Tech in Conversation virtual event, Critical Technology Ecologies and the Future of Repair. The panelists advocated for consumers to be able to fix broken electronics, like cell phones, laptops and household electronics, instead of buying new items when the old ones break; despite resistance from some manufacturers. The panel was moderated by CITP Emerging Scholar Kenia Hale. Watch the full talk.