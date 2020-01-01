Concerned by media reports that political candidates use psychological tricks in their emails to get supporters to donate, CITP researchers spent the last year collecting 250,000 emails from 3,000 senders from the 2020 U.S. Election cycle. Check out what they found here.

Congratulations on the excellent research:

•. Associate Professor Arvind Narayanan

•. Postdoctoral Research Fellow Arunesh Mathur

•. Assistant Professor Brandon Stewart

•. Graduate Student Angelina Wang

•. Postdoctoral Research Associate Carsten Schwemmer

•. Undergraduate Student Maia Hamin