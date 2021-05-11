Joint work from CITP researchers Shaanan Cohney, Ross Teixeira, Anne Kohlbrenner, Mihir Kshirsagar, Arvind Narayanan, Yan Shvartzshnaider and Madelyn Sanfilippo is featured in a story on the front page of a recent New York Times with a direct link to the paper. Shaanan is quoted in the article entitled “Online Cheating Charges Upend Dartmouth Medical School,” and their work addresses the socio-technological impacts of moving to online learning.