Computer Science Associate Professor Arvind Narayanan and Computer Science Graduate Student Kevin Lee’s research on the risk of recycling old phone number is discussed in several recent tech site articles. Narayanan and Lee have shown that companies who reuse old phone numbers give the new customers access to the old customer’s information. Their draft paper entitled “Security and Privacy Risks of Number Recycling at Mobile Carriers in the United States” can be read here.

This research has been covered in Gizmodo, BGR, Tech Radar, Tom’s Guide, Vice and CITP’s Freedom to Tinker blog.