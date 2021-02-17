Congratulations to CITP Postdoctoral Research Fellow Arunesh Mathur, who received a 2021 ACM Special Interest Group on Computer-Human Interaction (SIGCHI) award for Outstanding Dissertation.

Arunesh’s dissertation is entitled “Identifying and Measuring Manipulative User Interfaces at Scale on the Web.” His dissertation presents measurement methods to detect manipulative interfaces—“dark patterns”—on the web and quantifies their prevalence on social media posts, shopping websites, and political campaign emails. The research demonstrates that dark patterns are prevalent on the web and are a troubling issue for individuals, society, and democracy.

ACM SIGCHI is an international community of researchers whose work focuses on human-technology and human-computer interaction.