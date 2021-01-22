Congratulations to CITP graduate student Elena Lucherini, who was named a 2021 Twitch Research Fellow. Twitch fellows are selected based a various criteria, including “the novelty and quality of their research, their publication record and recommendation letters, and their ability to craft a vision for how their research could help push forward innovation at Twitch.”

Elena’s will receive a $10,000 award and will be mentored by a scientist at Twitch to pursue her research in the area of studying the impact of recommender systems.