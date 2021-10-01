On September 30, 2021, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) launched a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to protect consumers from SIM swap and number portability attacks. Acting Chair Rosenworcel specifically cited CITP research as a justification:

By all accounts, including a big, recent Princeton University study, this type of fraud is growing. . . . It’s important we do this now. The Princeton University study I mentioned found that four out of five SIM swap attempts in the United States are successful. We can help fix this. I look forward to the record that develops and putting an end to this cyber fraud.

Congratulations to Kevin Lee and Ben Kaiser, who not only did the hard work of research, but also briefed the carriers, Senate staff, and FCC staff to make this impact possible.

The Press Release, Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, and Rosenworcel’s statement can all be found here.