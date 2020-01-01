CITP Fellow Annette Zimmermann, a political philosopher, was interviewed for a recent episode of Princeton University’s Policy Punchline podcast. The podcast addresses the following questions: What is algorithmic bias? Is all bias bad? Where do we see algorithms exacerbating structural injustices in society? What are the dangers of private companies providing AI services to public institutions—and should we ban some technologies, such as facial recognition tools used in law enforcement? To what extent are algorithmic design choices political choices? Listen to the full episode here.
