Now on the Princeton University homepage: “AI at Princeton: Pushing limits, accelerating discovery and serving humanity.” CITP Director Arvind Narayanan, Provost Jen Rexford, SEAS Dean Andrea Goldsmith, and many CITP executive and associated faculty members discuss the core strengths researchers have in the three leading areas of AI research, which include: “advancing the capabilities themselves, using them for discovery and applications between and across disciplines, and grappling with the societal implications of AI.” Narayanan summarized that “All of those three are tightly integrated, we’re strong in all of those areas, and they all benefit from each other.”