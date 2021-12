CITP inaugural class of Emerging Scholars Klaudia Jaźwińska, Kenia Hale and Christelle Tessono are featured by Princeton’s School of Engineering and Applied Science (SEAS). The Emerging Scholars have been immersed within the CITP research community, and the article gives you a little insight into Jaźwińska, Hale and Tessono.

Click here for more information about the Emerging Scholar’s program and how to apply, as applications for 2022 are now open.

Photo by David Dooley/Fotobuddy