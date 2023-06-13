End-to-end encryption research by CITP privacy experts Sarah Scheffler, a postdoctoral research fellow, and Jonathan Mayer, assistant professor of computer science and public affairs, is cited in today’s The New York Times Opinion guest essay: One of the Last Bastions of Digital Privacy Is Under Threat, by investigative tech journalist and The Markup founder Julia Angwin.

In their paper, SoK: Content Moderation for End-to-End Encryption, Scheffler and Mayer noted that end-to-end-encryption “allows people to hide bad behavior from reasonable moderation, but also remains one of the only bastions against unreasonable government and corporate surveillance.”

Read Angwin’s guest essay in The New York Times.