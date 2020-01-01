CITP Director Matthew Salganik was interviewed recently about the Fragile Families Challenge. As Salganik states in this interview: “The Fragile Families Challenge is a scientific mass collaboration designed to answer one question: how predictable are life trajectories? That is, given some data about a person, how accurately can we predict what will happen to that person in the future?” There are implications for policy makers interested in using predictive models for high-stakes decisions about people.

