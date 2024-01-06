The course, “Ethics of Computing,” is featured in a story by Denise Applewhite in the Princeton Alumni Weekly’s January 2024 issue.

She writes that “Though Princeton offers dozens of computer science courses every semester, Arvind Narayanan, a professor of computer science and director of the Center for Information Technology Policy, identified what he called a gap in the curriculum after noticing none of them covered computing ethics on a broad scale.”

Read the full article: Class Close-Up: Computer Course Navigates the Ethics of Tech.