Tuesday, May 30, 2023 – As Princeton University holds its 276th Commencement for the Class of 2023, CITP congratulates the 18 graduating seniors who earned a Technology and Society (Information Technology track) certificate. Each completed courses and conducted independent work. Their names, home towns and projects are as follows:

Christien Ayers of Indianapolis, Ind. analyzed the impact of the Internet on music consumption in the 21st century. Christien’s concentration was music.

Chloe Chen of Vancouver, Canada analyzed the ambiguity of privacy policy texts over time. Chloe's concentration was computer science.

Elizabeth Dorman of Princeton, N.J. studied how collaborative, geo-located augmented reality experiences can bring communities together. Elizabeth's concentration was computer science.

Jaelin Haynes of Atlanta, Ga. conducted a technical and societal analysis of Web3 and blockchain technologies, especially focusing on potential benefits and harms to African Americans. Jaelin's concentration was computer science.

Rohan Jinturkar of Basking Ridge, N.J. studied implicit racial bias in the text of United States judicial opinions, investigating how it changed across both time period and region. Rohan's concentration was computer science.

Hannah Kapoor of Parkland, Fla. explored the implications of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act on the future governance of evolving technologies. Hannah's concentration was Public and International Affairs.

Henry Koffler of New York, N.Y. analyzed the pricing variability and the impact of financial speculation on European carbon credit futures. Henry's concentration was Operations Research & Financial Engineering,

Colton Loftus of Belchertown, Mass. created software for voice-based computer accessibility on Linux. Colton's concentration was computer science.

Katie McLaughlin of Cupertino, Calif. studied how companies understand algorithmic harms of their content recommender systems. Katie's concentration was computer science.

Hien Thanh Pham of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam studied community mesh networks as a local piece of solving the digital divide puzzle. Thanh's concentration was computer science.

William Olsen conducted an analysis of facial recognition technology policy and performance. William's concentration was computer science.

Richard Qiu of Newbury Park, Calif. studied the impact of short-term rentals in San Francisco on rent and housing. Richard's concentration was economics.

Katelyn Rodrigues of Austin, Texas explored the ability for modern music videos on streaming platforms to evoke shared memories in listeners via an extensive NLP analysis on comment forums. Katelyn's concentration was computer science.

Iroha Shirai of Hanover, N.H. studied the use of male- and female-related keywords near STEM-related keywords in US and Japanese Twitter posts. Iroha's concentration was computer science.

Nivedhitha Sivakumar of Belle Mead, N.J. conducted graph analysis on networks of hateful users on Twitter. Nivedhitha's concentration was computer science.

Morgan Teman of Delray Beach, Fla. analyzed the failed cyberattack on the 2017 French Presidential election and recommended a deliberate strategy to prevent future attacks. Morgan's concentration was computer science.

Rahul Jain of Mumbai, India studied the growth of microfinance institutions and the role of fintech in the Indian market. Jain's concentration was Operations Research & Financial Engineering.

Learn more about each project and our certificate program.