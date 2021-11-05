This is a two-part Princeton University Wintersession workshop January 11 and 13, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in which Anchuri will discuss Bitcoin’s history and how it works. Anchuri will also feature in these workshops the rise of Ethereum, a programmable blockchain, and the type of applications that can be developed in the Ethereum ecosystem.

The workshop is open to all Princeton University members and undergraduates are encouraged to enroll.

For more information and to register for the workshops: